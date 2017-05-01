Warrants issued by RCMP for 2 men after multiple break and enters

Saskatchewan RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating two men after numerous break and enters that occurred in the RM of Buckland and Albertville areas.

Warrants have been issued for Twobears Bird, 18, and Raven Longhair Bird, 21, in relation to property offence-related offences. RCMP officials said both men are from Sturgeon Lake First Nation.

In addition, six young persons have been arrested and charged in these incidents which occurred April 12 and 13. Their names cannot be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

A total of 75 charges have been laid by police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince Albert RCMP at 306-765-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.