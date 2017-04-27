Sask. RCMP arrest man in connection to carrying 30 pounds of marijuana

RCMP recovered 30 pounds of marijuana at a traffic stop on Highway 1 near Wolsely, Sask. on Wednesday morning.

A 49-year-old man male from Kamloops, B.C. was charged with one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The man made his first court appearance in Fort Qu’Appelle, Sask. on Thursday morning at 10 a.m.