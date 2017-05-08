A pineapple left in an exhibit was mistaken for art

A student at a university in Scotland has become an ironic artist – after leaving a pineapple on a table.

Ruairi Gray, a fourth year business student at Robert Gordon University, showcased his work on Facebook last week, after the pineapple he’d left was encased and displayed as part of a museum exhibit.

“A few days ago, I placed a pineapple next to an art display,” Gray wrote. “Come in today (May 1) and someone from RGU has moved it into a glass display case. Unreal.”

The exhibit, located at the university, was called “Look Again” and was designed to let visitors “look at the places and spaces around us through fresh eyes.”

Natalie Kerr, a cultural assistant for the display, told The Press & Journal they were re-locating an exhibition – when they found the impromptu exhibit.

“It’s a bit of a mystery – the glass is pretty heavy and would need two or three people to move it, we have no idea who did it,” she said.

“But it’s still there now, we decided to keep it because it’s keeping with the playful spirit of this commission.”

As for the artist, he said it was “the best possible outcome,” the Press & Journal report.

“I saw an empty art display stand and decided to see how long it would stay there for or if people would believe it was art,” Gray told the Mail Online.

“I was convinced someone would move it but I came in today (Monday) and it had been fully accepted as part of the art display,” he told the RGU student union.