Vehicle used in shooting of notorious Hamilton mobster Angelo Musitano found: police

Police have made a significant break in the investigation into the fatal shooting of former Hamilton mobster Angelo Musitano.

Homicide unit Det. Sgt. Peter Thom said last week officers were called to Musitano’s Chesapeake Drive home, near Rockhaven Lane, in Waterdown around 4 p.m. May 2.

Thom said after police and paramedics arrived, Musitano was found inside a pick-up truck with multiple gunshot wounds and later died at hospital. He is the city’s fourth homicide victim of 2017.

Investigators announced Monday they had found the car the alleged gunman used in the targeted shooting at Musitano’s home.

The burgundy 2006 Ford Fusion with rusty wheel rims was recovered around 7 p.m. Sunday in the area of Fenton Drive and Braeheid Avenue in Waterdown.

In a news release, Hamilton police say it is believed the culprit entered and fled in a second vehicle at this location.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen the Ford Fusion in and around the Waterdown area on May 2, and the week leading up to the murder, to contact them.

Police are also asking anyone who may have witnessed a second vehicle in the area, or any suspicious circumstances, to contact them.

The suspect is described as a white male, with a stocky/athletic build, wearing a black toque, black jacket, grey pants and black shoes.

Investigators are asking for members of the community to review any security/video recording footage that they may have available that could assist with the investigation.

Angelo Musitano is the younger brother of Pat Musitano. In 1997, the Musitano brothers were charged with first-degree murder in ordering the death of Hamilton mob boss Johnny “Pops” Papalia.

Three years later, they were sentenced to 10 years in prison for conspiracy to commit murder in the shooting death of Niagara crime boss Carmen Barillaro.

The hitman for both murders, Kenneth Murdock, took a plea deal and named the Musitanos as the men who ordered the killings.

The Musitano brothers were released from prison in 2007.

Pat Musitano’s SUV was set on fire in the driveway of his St. Clair Boulevard home in the fall of 2015.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Jason Cattle by calling 905-546-4167 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

With files from Nick Westoll