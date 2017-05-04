COMMENTARY: Mobster reality returns to Hamilton

Hamilton has had a long and somewhat glamorous history with gangsters.

Since Hamilton was in its infancy, there have been tall tales of organized crime and the colourful characters cultivated through curiosity and fear.

When Hollywood would commercialize the Mafia in a docudrama movie, somehow, some way, somewhere, someone would anecdotally offer a Hamilton connection.

Many experts have said their influence has somewhat diminished in the last few decades, perhaps due to too much past publicity, also citing technology and a changing of the guard.

But as everything in life, progress is vital to survival, as organized crime moves from traditional operations to those involving more advanced technology.

This requires progressive young leadership that has been lacking in the past while organizations try to redefine themselves or splinter.

What’s missing, is the loyalty that a mobster once took to the grave.

What is the same, as we’ve seen this week, is you can never leave.

The tall tales of a gangster fantasy land were shattered on a quiet Waterdown street as the reality of gang warfare reared its ugly head again.

Reminding us all, the folklore is based in real life, and it endangered everyone with family homes along this residential street.

It was fortunate no one else was killed in the melee.

READ MORE: Angelo Musitano, notorious Hamilton mobster, killed in shooting