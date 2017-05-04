2 questioned in death of Canadian woman and American boyfriend in Belize released

Two people who were questioned by Belize police in the deaths of a Canadian woman and her American boyfriend have been released.

The mother of the American man says the U.S. embassy in Belize told her both people being questioned were released and no one is currently in custody.

Char DeVoursney also says the Federal Bureau of Investigation is in the country helping with the homicide investigation into the deaths of her son, Drew DeVoursney, and his Canadian girlfriend, Francesca Matus.

The FBI says it does not comment on whether it is investigating a case or not and the Belize police detective in charge of the case could not be reached for comment Thursday.

Belize police have said the couple’s bodies were found on Monday in a sugar cane field in the country’s Corozal district and autopsies revealed they both died of strangulation.

The pair had not been seen since leaving a bar around 11 p.m. six days earlier.

The same bar, Scotty’s Bar and Grill, will be holding a memorial celebration for the couple Thursday afternoon.

Dozens of Canadian and American expats were involved in a search for the pair, scouring the area for any hint of their whereabouts.

Matus was scheduled to fly to Toronto the day after she disappeared. When a friend arrived at her home to drive her to the airport, her truck was missing, but her suitcases, passport and money remained inside.

Her truck was found several days later abandoned in a different sugar cane field from where the bodies were discovered.

Police said the bodies were in an “advanced state of decomposition” with DeVoursney’s body found on top of Matus’s. Police also said tape was found around their wrists.

Char DeVoursney said she’s disappointed in the lack of progress in the investigation, but is hopeful her son’s remains will be returned home shortly.

“We’re hoping to bury him in a national cemetery here in Georgia,” she said.

Ivana Pucci, Matus’s cousin, said the Canadian government has made arrangements to bring her remains home, but is not sure when that will occur.