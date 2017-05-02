Canada
May 2, 2017 11:50 am

Deaths of Canadian woman, American boyfriend in Belize investigated as homicides

By Staff The Canadian Press

Police in Belize say they are investigating the deaths of a Canadian woman and her American boyfriend as homicides.

Det. Zamir Noh of the Belize Police Department says autopsies are being conducted on the bodies of Francesca Matus, 52, of Toronto, and Drew DeVoursney, 36, from Georgia, after they were found Monday afternoon in a sugar cane field in the Corozal district.

DeVoursney’s mother says the American embassy told her that the pair were found with duct tape wrapped around their wrists.

Matus and DeVoursney had been dating for a few months before they were last seen last Tuesday night leaving a bar.

Friends says Matus was supposed to fly back to Toronto the next day, but she wasn’t at home when a friend arrived to drive her to the airport.

A large contingent of Canadian and American expats had been scouring the area in the past week in a desperate search to find the couple.

