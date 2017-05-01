Missing Canadian woman and boyfriend found dead in Belize: reports

A Canadian woman and her American boyfriend who went missing in Belize last week were found dead on Monday, according to her friend and media reports.

Francesca Matus, 52, from Markham, Ont., was in Belize with her American boyfriend Drew Devoursney, 36,when they disappeared last week.

Local media said their bodies were found in the Corozal district, in Chan Chen Village around 5 p.m. local time.

Belize police have not yet issued an official report listing cause of death, Breaking Belize News reports.

Nancy Rifenbark, a friend of the couple, confirmed the discovery to Global News Monday evening.

“They were both found…They are dead,” she said via Facebook.

Rifenbark was part of the search team Monday and was the last one to see the couple alive at a bar around 11 p.m. Tuesday.



Story continues below Francesca Matus' cousin/family spokesperson Ivana Pucci tells Global News "we are gutted" on the discovery of Francesca's body in Belize — Catherine McDonald (@cmcdonaldglobal) May 2, 2017

A friend of the couple was supposed to pick them up Wednesday morning, but neither the couple nor their SUV was at their house.

The SUV was found early in the afternoon Sunday, abandoned in a cane field near the village of Paraiso, north of Corozal.

– With files from Catherine McDonald.