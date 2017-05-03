Canada
Belize police detain two suspects in death of Francesca Matus, Drew DeVoursney: reports

Canadian Francesca Matus is shown in a photo from her Facebook page. The deaths of a Matus and her American boyfriend who had been missing for days in Belize are being investigated as homicides, the local police said Tuesday as the pair's friends and families were struggling to come to grips with their loss.

Two persons of interest have been detained and are being questioned in relation to the death of Francesca Matus.

Matus, a mother of two from Markham, Ont., went missing in Belize along with her American boyfriend Drew DeVoursney on April 25.

The pair were found dead, nearly a week later, strangled with their hands bound in duct tape.

READ MORE: Canadian found dead: Here’s what you need to know about travel to Belize

Police in Belize said investigators are treating the case as a homicide.

DeVoursney’s mother told WBS-TV 2 in Atlanta police emailed her about the developments earlier Wednesday.

Sr. Supt. Dennis Arnold told Channel 7 News in Belize that they were also investigating “some threats that [were] made” against Matus, though he declined to elaborate on the types of threats.

WATCH: Belize police say discovery of Markham woman and her American boyfriend being treated as homicide investigation 

