Belize police detain two suspects in death of Francesca Matus, Drew DeVoursney: reports

Two persons of interest have been detained and are being questioned in relation to the death of Francesca Matus.

Matus, a mother of two from Markham, Ont., went missing in Belize along with her American boyfriend Drew DeVoursney on April 25.

The pair were found dead, nearly a week later, strangled with their hands bound in duct tape.

Police in Belize said investigators are treating the case as a homicide.

DeVoursney’s mother told WBS-TV 2 in Atlanta police emailed her about the developments earlier Wednesday.

Sr. Supt. Dennis Arnold told Channel 7 News in Belize that they were also investigating “some threats that [were] made” against Matus, though he declined to elaborate on the types of threats.

