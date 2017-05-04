3 people sent to hospital following Cloverdale crash, young man in critical condition

Surrey RCMP officers are trying to figure out this morning if two late-night crashes are linked.

Both crashes involved a black Cadillac.

Police say at 9 p.m. they received a 911 call reporting a serious crash on 64 Avenue, just west of of the intersection with Highway 15. The caller told them a black Cadillac had been involved in a crash but did not stop. The caller said the Cadillac then continued east on 64 Ave. and then struck the rear of a grey Honda Prelude. The crash pushed the Prelude into the Shell station on the southwest corner, where it struck the fuel pump.

Emergency crews had to remove the roof of the Prelude to rescue everyone inside.

Three people from that car were sent to hospital and one person, a young adult man, is in critical condition.

Police say a 22-year-old woman, who was driving the Cadillac, was taken into custody at the scene. She is a resident of Surrey. Police say alcohol, drugs and / or speed have not been ruled out as contributing factors of the collisions.

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance and say anyone who may have witnessed either collision to call them at 604-599-0502 or to call Crime Stoppers.