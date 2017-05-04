Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Surrey crash

Surrey RCMP are investigating a collision that left a motorcyclist in a serious condition.

Investigators say the crash involving a motorcycle and car happened at the intersection of 96 Avenue and 152 Street around 5:50 a.m.

The rider of the motorcycle has been transported to hospital in serious condition. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

The intersection remains closed while Surrey RCMP continues to investigate.

At this time it is not known when the intersection will be reopened.

Surrey RCMP are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to call them or Crime Stoppers.

This is the second collision Surrey RCMP are investigating this morning. Three people were sent to hospital following a crash in Cloverdale Wednesday night. A young man is in critical condition. Police say alcohol, drugs and / or speed have not been ruled out as contributing factors.