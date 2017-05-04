Jury to hear closing arguments in fatal gas-and-dash hit-and-run trial

The jury will hear closing arguments Thursday in the trial of Joshua Mitchell, accused of killing Calgary mother Maryam Rashidi.

Mitchell is charged with the second-degree murder of Rashidi, who died after being run over in an alleged gas-and-dash hit-and-run on June 7, 2015.

Following closing arguments from both the prosecution and defence, Justice Alan Macleod will give final instructions to the jury and then deliberations will begin.

The jury is made up of seven women and five men.

Rashidi was working her fourth shift as a gas attendant at the Centex on 16 Avenue N.W. the day she was hit.

Rashidi took the job after both she and her husband were laid off as engineers at Calgary oil and gas companies.

Mitchell, 22, is also charged with possession of stolen property (truck), theft of fuel and hit and run.

