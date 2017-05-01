Airdrie fatal crash
May 1, 2017 2:41 pm
Updated: May 1, 2017 2:42 pm

One person dead in head-on collision near Airdrie

By Reporter  Global News

A man is dead after a crash east of Airdrie, EMS says.

It happened around 12 p.m. Monday when a semi-truck and a pick-up truck collided on Highway 567 west of Range Road 283.

Paramedics said the driver of the pick-up truck, a man in his 20s, died at the scene. The driver of the semi, a man in his 50s, suffered minor injuries.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes

More to come. 

 

