One person dead in head-on collision near Airdrie

A man is dead after a crash east of Airdrie, EMS says.

It happened around 12 p.m. Monday when a semi-truck and a pick-up truck collided on Highway 567 west of Range Road 283.

Paramedics said the driver of the pick-up truck, a man in his 20s, died at the scene. The driver of the semi, a man in his 50s, suffered minor injuries.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes

More to come.