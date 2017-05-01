Calgary police investigate ‘suspicious death’ after injured man dies in hospital

Calgary police have launched a homicide investigation after an injured man brought to a northeast hospital on Sunday evening later died.

The victim arrived at the Peter Lougheed Centre just before midnight, suffering from life-threatening injuries.

After speaking with the person who brought the victim to the hospital, investigators believe the victim sustained his injuries in the community of Tuxedo.

In a news release, police said the man’s death is “suspicious in nature” but not believed to be a “random incident.”

Investigators aren’t releasing the victim’s name until his next of kin can be notified.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Police said the victim is known to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Calgary police or contact Crime Stoppers.