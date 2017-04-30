Jury in William Sandeson murder trial to hear more evidence Monday

William Sandeson‘s first-degree murder trial will resume Monday morning at Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax.

Sandeson, 24, is accused of killing 22-year-old Taylor Samson.

READ MORE: William Sandeson ‘confident’ as murder trial begins in Halifax: defence

Samson was reported missing on August 16, 2015. Four days later, Halifax Regional Police arrested and charged Sandeson with his murder. Police have never been able to locate Samson’s remains.

Last Thursday, the court heard testimony from Sgt. Sandra Johnston, who was a forensic identification officer in the summer of 2015 and one of the officers who processed Sandeson’s Henry Street apartment.

Johnston told the court that what appeared to be blood stains were located in the kitchen and bathroom of the apartment. She also said officers located a black backpack which smelled like decomposition and contained $2,270. A light red liquid, believed to be blood, was found on the money, Johnson told the jury.

READ MORE: How do police lay murder charges without a body?

Johnston testified that $5,000, all in $20 bills, was found in a garbage can in the bathroom. She also told the court that a bullet was removed from a window casing in the kitchen and that a nine-millimetre Smith and Wesson handgun, containing one live round of ammunition, was located in the residence.

READ MORE: Jury shown gun, bullets and cash seized from William Sandeson’s apartment

Testimony in the case will resume Monday. The crown has said they plan to call 30 witnesses. The defence has yet to say if they will call any evidence.

In total, 32 court days have been set aside to hear the case.

Global’s Natasha Pace and Cory McGraw will be live blogging from inside the court.