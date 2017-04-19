Jury selection continues for high-profile Halifax murder trial

Jury selection continued Wednesday for the high-profile murder trial of a Dalhousie University medical school student in Halifax.

READ: Halifax court jammed by prospective jurors for Dalhousie medical student’s murder trial

Jury selection for the case started Tuesday, with hundreds of potential jurors crowding into Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

As of noon Wednesday, 13 jurors – seven women and six men – had been selected to hear the case. A total of 14 jurors and two alternates are required to be seated before testimony begins.

William Sandeson was about to start medical school at Dalhousie University when he was arrested in August 2015. He stands accused of killing fellow Dalhousie student Taylor Samson.

Samson was studying physics when he disappeared in 2015. Four days after the 22-year-old was reported missing, police charged Sandeson with his murder.

Court records obtained by Global News indicate police believe Samson was killed at Sandeson’s Henry Street apartment after he left his frat house on South Street to sell marijuana. Investigators have never said how they believe Samson was murdered.

READ MORE: Missing Halifax man may have been murdered over drug deal: Police

Police spent days combing a property near Truro, N.S., owned by Sandeson’s family, following his arrest. Despite an extensive search, Samson’s remains have never been located.

Sandeson’s trial is expected to last 32 days over eight weeks.