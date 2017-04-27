Jury in William Sandeson trial to resume hearing evidence Thursday

The seven-men, seven-women jury in the first-degree murder trial of William Sandeson will resume hearing evidence on Thursday.

Sandeson, a Dalhousie University medical student, is accused of killing Taylor Samson, 22, in the summer of 2015.

William Sandeson was living in this Henry St. apartment in Halifax at the time of Taylor Samson's disappearance.

Monday, the court was shown a videotaped interview that Sandeson gave to police on Aug. 18, 2015, two days after Samson was reported missing to authorities.

In the video, Sandeson was polite and helpful to police. RCMP Sgt. Charla Keddy, who questioned Sandeson, testified that at the the time, the 24-year-old was considered a possible witness and not a suspect in the disappearance of Samson.

Jury members were also shown an exchange of text messages between Sandeson to Samson on Aug. 15, 2015. The texts indicate the men had planned to meet up that night as part of a prearranged drug deal.

A look at the book full of text messages between William Sandeson and Taylor Samson. It has been entered in to evidence.

Crown Attorney Susan MacKay has said that Samson was looking to sell 20 pounds of marijuana for $40,000 before he was allegedly killed. MacKay said the court will see video evidence of Samson entering Sandeson’s apartment the last time he was seen alive.

Police have not located Samson’s remains or indicated how he was killed.

Sandeson’s trial is scheduled to last 32 days with the jury hearing testimony from 30 crown witnesses.

Defence lawyer Eugene Tan has not said yet if he plans to call any evidence. Tan has said that Sandeson was feeling confident about his trial and was actively participating in his own defence.