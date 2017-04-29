BC Election 2017

BC election 2017
April 29, 2017 12:27 pm
Updated: April 29, 2017 12:35 pm

B.C. election advance polls open this weekend. Where and when you can vote in advance polls

By Online News Producer  Global News

Advance polls open on April 29, 2017.

Advance voting for the 2017 B.C. election will get underway this weekend.

Six days of advance polling will begin Saturday and Sunday and then continue from Wednesday, May 3, to Saturday, May 6. Advance polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Not all polls will be open for six days prior to the election. A full list of advance polls and the dates they are open can be found here.

MORE: View Global BC’s complete coverage of the 2017 B.C. election

A map highlighting advance polls can be found on the Where to Vote app.

Voters are asked to bring the proper identification. A list of acceptable forms of ID can be found here.

