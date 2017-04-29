Waterton Lakes National Park and its U.S. sister park get dark-sky designation

A pair of sister parks straddling the border between Alberta and Montana have received a special designation.

The Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park, as the Canadian and U.S. parks are known, have received an International Dark Sky Park designation.

The announcement was jointly made Friday by Parks Canada and the U.S. National Park Service.

Both say it is the culmination of a decade of work.

The parks promote responsible night-time lighting, which improves the night environment for wildlife, protects dark observing sites for astronomy and provides accessible locations for the public to experience naturally dark and exceptionally starry night skies.

The Peace Park is the first trans-boundary park certified by the IDA.

Parks Canada is installing dark sky-compliant lighting in the community of Waterton and others areas within Waterton Lakes National Park as part of infrastructure projects over the next three years.

New development permits in the park also require that lighting be dark sky-compliant.

Visitors will be offered dark sky theatre programs and stargazing through telescopes at special events, led by staff and volunteer astronomers.