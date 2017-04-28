Why did a man covered in blood walk into a Hamilton gas station?

Hamilton police investigators are trying to unravel a mystery.

They are trying to figure out how a man, believed to be in his 30s, suffered life-threatening injuries early Friday morning.

Investigators say the man showed up at a Pioneer Gas Station on Upper Centennial Parkway at about 2:30 a.m. with a significant amount of blood on his clothing.

Police add that 911 was called and the man was transported to hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Detectives have not yet been able to speak with the man in order to confirm his identity or the cause of his injuries. Police add that no other information is being released to protect the integrity of their investigation.