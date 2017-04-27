Shaw working to restore internet, TV, home phone service after outage

Shaw Communications was working to resolve outages across the country Thursday afternoon, affecting its internet, television and home phone services.

“We are investigating the situation and working to restore service as quickly as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” the communications company said on its website.

The update said, as of 2:50 p.m. MT, the Shaw broadband team and network technicians were still working to restore services. At 2:20 p.m. MT, the company could not estimate how long that would take.