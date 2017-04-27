Internet
April 27, 2017 5:24 pm

Shaw working to restore internet, TV, home phone service after outage

By Reporter  Global News

A Shaw Communications sign at the company's headquarters in Calgary on Jan. 14, 2015.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
A A

Shaw Communications was working to resolve outages across the country Thursday afternoon, affecting its internet, television and home phone services.

“We are investigating the situation and working to restore service as quickly as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” the communications company said on its website.

The update said, as of 2:50 p.m. MT, the Shaw broadband team and network technicians were still working to restore services. At 2:20 p.m. MT, the company could not estimate how long that would take.

 
Report an error
Internet
Internet Outage
service interruption
Shaw
Shaw Communications

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News