UFC making its Edmonton debut in September
The UFC is coming to Edmonton for its first event in Alberta’s capital.
UFC 216 will be held at Rogers Place Sept. 9, which will also be the one-year anniversary of the downtown arena’s opening.
“We are thrilled to hold our first pay-per-view event in Edmonton,” UFC senior vice-president Joe Carr said.
“Fans have long been asking us to bring the Octagon back to Alberta, and we can’t wait to deliver a blockbuster event at state-of-the-art Rogers Place this September.”
A website was launched Thursday where fans can sign up to get pre-sale access to tickets and information about the event.
Who will be fighting on the card will be announced later, but the Oilers Entertainment Group said it’ll be a great night of fights.
“I can’t think of a better way to celebrate our one year anniversary and say thank you to fans in Edmonton and across Western Canada than by bringing a championship UFC fight to Rogers Place,” Bob Nicholson, Oilers Entertainment Group CEO & vice-chair, said.
The UFC has held 23 events in Canada in nine cities, including Calgary in 2012 which hosted UFC 149.
