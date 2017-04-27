Government takes new approach to fixing Phoenix pay system

After more than a year of technical problems and stubborn backlogs, the Liberal government is changing its approach to fixing the Phoenix pay system.

On Thursday morning, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that a new working group is being formed, led by Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale, to tackle Phoenix.

The Phoenix pay problems are unacceptable. A new working group of Ministers will take further action to fix them: https://t.co/65Fv9CsWMM — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 27, 2017

The ongoing pay issues, which have resulted in tens of thousands of federal public servants being overpaid, underpaid or not paid at all over the last 14 months, are “completely unacceptable,” the prime minister’s office wrote.

“The working group, chaired by Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, has already begun its work with support from the Privy Council Office,” the statement added.

In addition to the working group’s efforts, the government is reportedly diverting an extra $140 million to help departmental officials hire additional help and cover other costs linked to fixing Phoenix.

Early Thursday, the CBC also reported that Ottawa will provide $200 to any employee in the public service who needs help covering costs linked to their tax filing, which has been complicated by the payroll issues.

Public Services and Procurement Canada, the department responsible for Phoenix, faced backlash earlier this spring after it was revealed executives in the department had been awarded $4.8 million in performance bonuses during the meltdown.

Deputy Minister Marie Lemay has been offering updates on the department’s progress every two weeks since last summer, and although the backlog of files has diminished, there are ongoing problems and Phoenix still isn’t back to the so-called “steady state” the government wanted to see reached last fall.

The minister in charge of the file, Judy Foote, is currently on a temporary leave of absence for family reasons, unrelated to Phoenix. She is being replaced on an interim basis by Jim Carr.

The members of the working group: