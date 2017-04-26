COMMENTARY: The NFL Draft is the best for a reason

It’s like Christmas in April.

At least for me.

Thursday night is, by far, my most favourite night on the sports calendar.

You might be thinking, what the heck happens on April 27?

Well, this event is not tied to this particular day.

Thursday night, in Philadelphia, is round one of the NFL Draft.

Just saying those words, NFL Draft, gives me goosebumps.

And it’s not hard to explain why I love it so much.

You have young men who have worked their entire life for this single event, awaiting a phone call from a team owner or general manager saying that an NFL franchise has selected them.

You might be thinking, that also happens in the NHL, NBA, Major League Baseball and even the CFL.

The NBA draft is most similar to the NFL’s in that there are numerous examples of the league’s future stars who came from some of the poorest neighbourhoods in America.

But the NFL’s trump card is that there are seven rounds compared to the NBA’s two, and a whole lot more unbelievable stories of players who have beaten incredible odds to reach the highest heights of the sport.

The bear hugs with Commissioner Roger Goodell, the red carpet interviews with some top prospects, draft day trades, and the drama of players who fall down the draft board… I can’t wait.