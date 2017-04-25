Crime
April 25, 2017 4:38 pm

Two teen girls arrested for second degree murder of missing Manitoba woman

By Online Producer  Global News
Two teen girls have been arrested for second degree murder in the death of a 19-year-old woman from Powerview-Pine Falls, Manitoba, according to RCMP.

The victim was reported missing on April 23 around 6 p.m. While officers were searching for her, they received a call approximately two hours later regarding the body of a female found near a residence in Fort Alexander, Sagkeeng First Nation.

Two female teens, 16 and 17-years-old, were arrested and charged. They remain in custody.

Multiple RCMP units including the Major Crimes Unit and Forensic Identification Services are helping with the investigation. Officers are still on scene.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Powerview RCMP at 1-204-367-8728.

