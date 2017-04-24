2 suspects in custody after shots fired in Merritt

Merritt RCMP responded to several calls reporting shots fired at around 8:45 Saturday night in the 2500 block of Coldwater Avenue.

An officer in the area spotted four men in the Diamond Vale School field who pointed out two suspects crossing the field toward Douglas Street.

The suspects were arrested without incident.

The two men were carrying several rounds of ammunition, firearms paraphernalia and other weapons.

A police dog was brought in to help search the area.

A 12-gauge shotgun and a SKS semi-automatic rifle were found nearby.

RCMP say further investigation revealed the four men went past the house after a friend told them he had been in an altercation at a house party there.

They got into a yelling match with the two suspects who ran out of the house and started firing shots.

No one was hit.

The two suspects, a 21-year-old Merritt man and a 29-year-old man from Williams Lake, are both known to police.

They remain in custody.