‘Avatar’ sequels: James Cameron confirms the first of 4 coming in 2020

Looks like we’ll have a while to wait before we head back to Pandora.

Canadian director James Cameron has set the release dates for the next four Avatar sequels, with the first to hit theatres in 2020.

The movie’s Facebook page posted a photo on Saturday of Cameron and his massive film crew, who have been working on all four films simultaneously. The post said Avatar 2 will hit theatres Dec. 18, 2020, and Avatar 3 comes a year later, on Dec. 17, 2021.

The franchise then takes a three-year hiatus before returning with Avatar 4 on Dec. 20, 2024, and Avatar 5 on Dec. 19, 2025. The first sequel had been expected in 2018 but Cameron this year said that timetable wouldn’t be met.

Many Twitter users wasted no time in joking about Cameron’s long-tail (pun intended) schedule.

The fact that there are FOUR Avatar sequels still to come is one of the funniest bits of all time — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) April 23, 2017

I do not know in what format Avatars 2,3, and 4 will be shown, but Avatar 5 will be a puppet show performed for a gasoline warlord. — Matt Christman (@cushbomb) April 23, 2017

Not excited for AVATAR 2, but psyched for AVATAR 3, kinda eh about AVATAR 4, seems like overkill, but expecting great things from AVATAR 5. — Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) April 23, 2017

In these turbulent times, the news that Avatar sequels are some way off is such comfort — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) April 23, 2017

Avatar sequel to be released in 2020 after several years of filming and several minutes of writing dialogue for it. — 22Minutes (@22_Minutes) April 22, 2017

Others were genuinely excited for the upcoming movies.

Possibly the best movie news from yesterday is the release dates of the #Avatar sequels. People forget what an experience the first was — Rahul Puri (@rahulpuri) April 23, 2017

Idc what anyone says. Avatar is the serious joint! I'm very excited for the new movies — ☀️ (@jasminetbh) April 23, 2017

I have been listening to the avatar soundtrack all day while studying and every song makes me more excited for May 27th 😱😵🌌😁 — Chase (@Imagineertweets) April 12, 2017

Wow people think avatar is overrated. I'm excited for all three or four movies. — Brandon. (@Brandxan) April 16, 2017

Sigourney Weaver, Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana and Stephen Lang, all stars of the original movie, are said to be returning for the sequels (even though Weaver’s character died).

“It’s going to be a true epic saga that’s told in this rich and complex world,” said Cameron to the crowd at last year’s CinemaCon, explaining why there are four movies coming. “But we’ve begun to bump up against the limitations of our art form. There’s just too much story, and too many great visual ideas for two sequels. So we talked to Fox and we expanded it to three sequels. And then as the writing process has continued, and now that the script work is finishing up, it’s not three. It looks like it’s four.”

The original 2009 Avatar film netted over $2.7 billion and won three Oscars for its visual effects. The movie franchise centres on the conflict between humans and the blue-skinned alien race, the Na’vi, of the distant planet Pandora.

— With files from The Associated Press