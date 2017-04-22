Shots fired into North York gym

Shots were fired into a North York gym late Friday night as a number of members worked out inside.

Toronto police said officers responded to a call about shots fired around 11:36 p.m. at a Planet Fitness in the Jane and Finch area.

No injuries were reported but police said people had been working out inside the 24/7 fitness centre at the time of the shooting.

Police have no further suspect information.

Officers were also called to two other locations about sounds of gunfire Friday, one at Don Mills Road and Lawrence, the other at Tandridge Crescent and Arcot Boulevard in Etobicoke.

Shell casings were found at Lawrence but no injuries were reported. Police are currently speaking to witnesses in the area but no suspect information is available at this time.

Two eastbound lanes at Lawrence and Don Mills are closed due to the ongoing investigation, but are expected to be reopened soon.

Don Mills and Lawrence, 2 lanes CLOSED EB Lawrence at Don Mills, ongoing investigation

Don Mills Rd + Lawrence Ave E

-Police searching the area

-Evidence of gunfire found

-No injuries reported

Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) April 22, 2017