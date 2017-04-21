Man dies after shooting in Toronto’s north end; police investigating

Toronto police are investigating after a man has died after being shot in the city’s north end Friday evening.

Emergency crews were called to Dufferin Street and Bowie Avenue, north of Eglinton Avenue West, at 9:35 p.m.

Police said they received a call reporting the sounds of gunshots before officers responded and found a man without vital signs. The man later died at the scene.

SHOOTING:

Dufferin St + Bowie Av

-Male victim has succumbed to injuries

-Pronounced o/s

-Homicide called in

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) April 22, 2017

The homicide squad has been called in to investigate.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.