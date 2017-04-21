Man dies after shooting in Toronto’s north end; police investigating
Toronto police are investigating after a man has died after being shot in the city’s north end Friday evening.
Emergency crews were called to Dufferin Street and Bowie Avenue, north of Eglinton Avenue West, at 9:35 p.m.
Police said they received a call reporting the sounds of gunshots before officers responded and found a man without vital signs. The man later died at the scene.
The homicide squad has been called in to investigate.
Anyone with information is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
