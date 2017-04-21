Meth, bullets discovered during western Manitoba traffic stop
A month-long drug investigation has wrapped in Brandon with a 31-year-old man in handcuffs.
Around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Brandon Police Service officers pulled over a vehicle on Highway 10 near Victoria Avenue.
While searching the man and his vehicle, officers found 200 grams of methamphetamine, $300 cash, an open box of 7mm bullets and a magazine containing three 7mm bullets.
Investigators believe the meth has a street value of around $60,000.
“This is a very significant seizure for Brandon,” said Sgt. Dave Andrew.
The man is facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of proceeds of crime and unsafe storage of ammunition.
