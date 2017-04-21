Crime
April 21, 2017 4:09 pm

Meth, bullets discovered during western Manitoba traffic stop

By Sr. Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Brandon police arrested a 31-year-old man after a month-long investigation.

Brandon Police Service / Twitter
A A

A month-long drug investigation has wrapped in Brandon with a 31-year-old man in handcuffs.

Around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Brandon Police Service officers pulled over a vehicle on Highway 10 near Victoria Avenue.

RELATED: Manitoba’s police watchdog investigates alleged assault in Brandon

While searching the man and his vehicle, officers found 200 grams of methamphetamine, $300 cash, an open box of 7mm bullets and a magazine containing three 7mm bullets.

Investigators believe the meth has a street value of around $60,000.

“This is a very significant seizure for Brandon,” said Sgt. Dave Andrew.

The man is facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of proceeds of crime and unsafe storage of ammunition.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Brandon Police
Brandon Police Service
Drugs
Meth
Traffic Stop
Victoria Avenue

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News