Crime
April 12, 2017 4:47 pm

Manitoba’s police watchdog investigates alleged assault in Brandon

By Online Producer  Global News
Kurt Brownridge / Global News / File
A A

The province’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU), is investigating after complaints of a man being assaulted by “one or more members of a police service.”

According to a news release from the IIU Wednesday, the Brandon Police Service received complaints from a man who claimed to be assaulted by police on April 6. Brandon police then contacted the IIU.

RELATED: Two Brandon police officers charged with Highway Traffic Act offences

“It’s unknown which police service, if any, is involved,” the release said as the investigation is still in its early stages.

The IIU will not provide any further comments regarding the incident until the investigation is concluded.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Brandon Police
Brandon Police Service
IIU
Independent Investigation Unit Of Manitoba

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News