Manitoba’s police watchdog investigates alleged assault in Brandon

The province’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU), is investigating after complaints of a man being assaulted by “one or more members of a police service.”

According to a news release from the IIU Wednesday, the Brandon Police Service received complaints from a man who claimed to be assaulted by police on April 6. Brandon police then contacted the IIU.

“It’s unknown which police service, if any, is involved,” the release said as the investigation is still in its early stages.

The IIU will not provide any further comments regarding the incident until the investigation is concluded.