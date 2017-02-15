Two Brandon police officers charged with Highway Traffic Act offences

Two police officers from Brandon, Man. were charged with driving offences after an investigation by the province’s police watchdog.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) found that there were “reasonable grounds to believe provincial offences occurred under the Highway Traffic Act”, according to a news release Wednesday.

One officer faces a charge of driving carelessly while the second faces a charge of driving imprudently during an incident in September 2016.

According to a a news release from the Brandon Police Service, both officers remain on active duty.

They will both appear in Brandon Provincial Court on April 6.