15-year-old boy faces charges after youths allegedly approached with gun at Wetaskiwin mall

A 15-year-old boy is facing charges after police were called to the Wetaskiwin Mall on Thursday after two youths said they were approached by someone with a handgun in the shopping centre.

The RCMP said officers were called to the scene at 10:37 a.m., when the youths called 911 after fleeing the mall. According to police, the suspect also fled the area but police were later able to track him down in the 3800-block of 54 Street.

Mounties said the teen was arrested without incident but no gun was recovered.

Police said the teen, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, now faces charges relating to weapons and uttering threats.

The suspect has been conditionally released into the custody of an adult and is scheduled to appear in Wetaskiwin Provincial Court on June 7.

Wetaskiwin is located about 70 kilometres south of Edmonton.