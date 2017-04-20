TTC’s Downsview station to be renamed Sheppard West, Line 1 subway extension work continues

The TTC will be renaming its Downsview station next month as the Toronto-York Spadina Subway Extension (TYSSE) gets closer to completion.

As of May 7, the station at Allen Road and Sheppard Avenue West will be renamed Sheppard West station. It presently is the final station on the western part of Line 1, but that will change after the scheduled opening of the six-stop, 8.6-kilometre extension at the end of the year. Line 1 will eventually be extended to the Vaughan Metropolitan Centre near Jane Street and Highway 7 in York region. It will also service York University.

READ MORE: Behind-the-scenes look at the Toronto-York Spadina Subway Extension

The change is being done months before the new Downsview Park station, located at the north end of Parc Downsview Park on Sheppard Avenue West, opens.

The TTC said it’s spending approximately $800,000 on changing signage across the system to reflect the TYSSE. Of the total budget, $600,000 is for reprogramming the announcement system for all of the transit agency’s newer Toronto Rocket trains to add the six new stops into the system.

May 7 will see the official name change and transition of Downsview Station to Sheppard West Station. #TTC pic.twitter.com/GzzjfOxGpl — Brad Ross (@bradTTC) April 20, 2017

The rest of the money will go towards changing 30 signs in and around the current Downsview station, 123 destination signs in other TTC stations, 161 station platform “You Are Here” maps, 3,184 subway train maps, 4,000 transit shelter maps and 250,000 ride guides.

Meanwhile, TTC staff recently celebrated a major milestone in commissioning the new TYSSE: turning on the electricity that will power trains through the tunnels. Train testing is currently underway as contractors continue to work on the project.