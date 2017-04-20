‘We still don’t understand how this happened to our dad’: Family looking for closure in Coquitlam fatal hit-and-run

Family members of a 51-year-old man, who died in a fatal hit-and-run in Coquitlam in January, are appealing to the public for help.

Coquitlam RCMP are releasing photos and videos to see if anyone can identify the drivers of four vehicles of interest in the incident.

“We still don’t understand how this happened to our dad,” Bolwyn’s daughter Amanda Romp said in a release. “If the situation was reversed, I would come forward to tell my story about what happened. I would want to help give that family closure.”

Sidney Bolwyn, who was a father of four and a grandfather of five, was walking in the 800-block of Austin Avenue at about 8 p.m. on Jan. 26 when police say he was hit by a vehicle. Since that day, Coquitlam RCMP’s specialized investigation sections have been working to bring closure for Bolwyn’s family.

Through video analysis, crime scene reconstruction and vehicle identification techniques, the Mounties have been able to find four vehicles of interest which are:

A mid-sized Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) that police believe is burnt orange (the image was taken with infrared technology so the colour may be different than it appears)

A grey Volkswagen Jetta

A white Mercedes GL SUV

An unidentified smaller sedan or coupe

Police say without the help of witnesses or the driver involved in the collision, investigators cannot help Bolwyn’s family come to terms with their loss. Investigators are urging the driver involved in the collision to come forward.

A special tip line has been set up for this hit-and-run by Coquitlam RCMP. Anyone with information is asked to call 778-290-5346.