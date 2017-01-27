Pedestrian dies in Coquitlam hit-and-run

A pedestrian has died in a hit-and-run in Coquitlam.

The collision happened just before 8 p.m. Thursday near Austin Avenue and Joyce Street.

Two drivers spotted the victim and stopped to help. Paramedics rushed the person to Royal Columbian Hospital but they did not survive.

Police are now searching for the driver involved and appealing for witnesses to come forward.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who has information about the collision should call Coquitlam RCMP,” said Cpl. Quentin Frewing with Coquitlam RCMP.