Major police operation targets South Shore drug ring

A large police operation was underway in several South Shore communities Thursday morning, with several police outfits joining forces with Longueuil police, including the Sûreté du Québec and the RCMP.

Perquisitions toujours en cours par le @PoliceSPAL à Beloeil dans le cadre du projet SENTENCE. 13 suspects sont visés par les mandats. pic.twitter.com/9Usi9Zc6iN — Police de Longueuil (@PoliceSPAL) April 20, 2017

Some 140 officers took part in the raids aimed at dismantling a drug ring police say was operating on the South Shore.

The group, described as very structured by police, specialized in the trafficking of cocaine and synthetic drugs.

Thirteen people were targeted in the drug bust, with 14 search warrants executed in Longueuil, Boucherville, Beloeil, Saint-Mathieu-de –Beloeil and Mont St-Hilaire.

Police allege the group moved between 20 to 30 kilograms of cocaine per week and was supplying South Shore biker gangs.

The police operation, dubbed “Sentence,” comes after a seven-month investigation into drug trafficking on the South Shore.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the anonymous police tip line info-azimut at 450-646-8500.