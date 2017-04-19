Calgary police seek man who allegedly posed as cop while robbing women he met online

Calgary police are searching for a man who allegedly pretended to be a police officer while robbing two women he met online.

The first robbery happened at a business in the 800 block of 12 Avenue S.W. on March 25. Police allege the suspect and the victim had agreed to meet at the business, but when the man arrived he opened his jacket to reveal a vest with “police” written across the chest.

In a Wednesday news release, police said the suspect “stated he was a police officer and then stole the woman’s debit card, cell phone, laptop and an undisclosed amount of cash.”

The second robbery happened at a business in the 2500 block of 48 Avenue N.E. on April 11. Police allege the man had arranged to meet with a different woman, but again revealed the vest with “police” printed across. Afterward, he placed the woman in handcuffs, CPS said.

“He then took the woman’s cell phone and an undisclosed amount of money before removing the handcuffs and fleeing the scene,” police said.

Investigators believe the same man is responsible for both robberies and warn he is not an officer.

“Through working with the RCMP, investigators also believe that a similar incident that occurred in Leduc, Alta., on Sunday, March 26, 2017, is connected to these robberies,” police said.

The suspects is described as being between 20 and 30 years old, 5’7” to 5’8” tall with a slim to medium build and black ear-length hair.

In all incidents, he was dressed in black pants, black boots and a black sweater, with a black vest or shirt underneath that said “police” in large letters.

In the first incident, he was also wearing black glasses and a Coors Light baseball hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.