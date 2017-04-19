Calgary police investigate serious stabbing in city’s southwest

Calgary police are searching for suspects following a stabbing in the city’s southwest on Tuesday.

Officers were called to the 500 block of 58 Avenue S.W. at around 11 p.m. for reports of a disturbance.

When they arrived, emergency crews found a man suffering from two stab wounds.

Police said the victim was taken to hospital in critical condition, but later upgraded to serious condition.

Police said the victim isn’t cooperating with investigators.

As of Wednesday morning no suspects were in custody and no suspect description had been released by police.