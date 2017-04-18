Environment
Polar bear dies at SeaWorld San Diego

By Staff The Associated Press

This undated photo provided by SeaWorld San Diego shows Szenja, a female polar bear.

SeaWorld via AP
A beloved polar bear has died unexpectedly at SeaWorld in San Diego.

Szenja (SIN’-jah) was a 21-year-old female. The park says she died Tuesday.

Caregivers said she has had a loss of appetite and energy for about a week.

A necropsy is planned, but the park says it could be several weeks before the cause of her death is known.

READ MORE: Polar bears rely more heavily on sense of smell to hunt prey: U of A study

Szenja was born at a zoo in Germany in 1995. Two years later, she was brought to SeaWorld when the park opened its Wild Arctic exhibit.

Polar bears can live about 18 years in the wild and 20 to 30 years or more in captivity.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
