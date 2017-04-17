Collision near Edmonton claims life of Quebec man

A 28-year-old man died Sunday following a collision north of Edmonton.

RCMP responded to a collision at the intersection of Highway 38 and Range Road 212 southeast of Redwater at about 9:15 a.m. Sunday.

Police said a truck was travelling westbound when it stopped and was rear-ended by a van.

There were eight people in the van, including a male passenger who was transported by STARS air ambulance to an Edmonton hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police said the victim was from Quebec, but no other details about his identity have been released.

Three other people in the van suffered minor injuries.

The two occupants of the truck weren’t injured.

Police said the people in both vehicles know each other and were travelling together.

The RCMP is continuing to investigate the fatal collision.

Redwater is about 63 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.