April 17, 2017 8:02 am

Man dead after Glace Bay fire

Global News

Cape Breton investigating fatal fire in Glace Bay on Monday April 17th, 2017

Cape Breton Regional Police
A 54-year-old man has died after a fire at a home in Glace Bay early Monday morning.

Cape Breton Regional Police (CBRP) and members the Glace Bay Volunteer Fire Department were called to the fire around 1 a.m. on Concord Street.

Upon arrival, first responders located the man inside the residence.

He was taken to Glace Bay Hospital, but died of his injuries.

No one else was injured in the fatal fire.

The Fire Marshal’s Office and CBRP’s identification section are investigating. A cause has yet to be determined.

