Cleveland man streamed fatal shooting on Facebook Live: reports
Cleveland police are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot and killed a man during a Facebook Live stream Sunday, according to local media reports.
Fox8 Cleveland reported that suspect Steve Stephens broadcast the murder on his Facebook page and, in a separate video, claimed to have committed other murders.
Stephens, whose name on Facebook was “Stevie Steve,” is said to have written several Facebook statuses insisting that his claims about additional murders are real.
The video of the killing remained on Facebook for nearly three hours before it was taken down and his page deactivated, according to Cleveland.com.
Cleveland police described Stephens as a black man, six-foot-one, bald with a full beard, and wearing a dark blue and grey or black striped polo shirt.
