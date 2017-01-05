Suspects arrested in Facebook Live beating of man with ‘mental health challenges’

CHICAGO – Chicago police say charges are expected to be laid against four people in connection to the assault of a man that was broadcast live on Facebook.

The victim is a suburban resident who police Supt. Eddie Johnson says has “mental health challenges.”

“He is traumatized by the incident,” added police Cmdr. Kevin Duffin. “It’s very tough to communicate with him at this point.”

Johnson called the attack and the video “sickening” at a news conference Wednesday. Johnson questioned why individuals would treat someone so harshly.

“All four offenders from the incident are in police custody and awaiting formal charges,” said Johnson. “The victim, who is not a Chicago resident, is currently recovering from the incident.”

Duffin said Wednesday that he anticipated charges within 24 hours.

“All four offenders, two male and two females adults, three of which are Chicago residents, one is from Carpentersville, have given videotaped statements,” Duffin said. “Currently the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office is interviewing the victim and his family, and we anticipate charges in the next 24 hours.”

While police officials did not confirm the races of the suspects or victim, video from Chicago media outlets appeared to show someone off-camera using profanities about “white people” and President-elect Donald Trump.

Police say it’s too soon to determine whether the attack was racially motivated.