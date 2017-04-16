Gunshot fired into a Regina home
Regina Police Service are investigating a gunshot fired into a home.
It happened at about 10:30 p.m. on Saturday night at a home on the 1000-block of Argyle Street.
When police arrived, they saw a bullet hole in a window of the residence. No one inside the home was injured from the gunshot.
Police say they have no suspects in custody, but the investigation is still ongoing.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.
