Elderly Ancaster woman carjacked at gunpoint

It was a day from hell for an Ancaster woman in her 80s.

Hamilton police say the woman was robbed and driven around at gunpoint Thursday afternoon.

Police say she got into her vehicle which was parked outside the Best Buy in the Ancaster Meadowlands just before 4 p.m., and the suspect was in the back seat.

He pointed a gun into her side and demanded that she drive him around.

Police say the man rummaged through her purse and made her withdraw cash from an ATM.

At one point, he forced the victim into the passenger seat and drove her around the city while keeping her at gunpoint.

Police say the man eventually got out at Rebecca and Mary streets.

The woman was not physically injured.

Police have not released a description of the suspect.