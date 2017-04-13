B.C. NDP pledges to balance budget

British Columbia’s New Democrats have unveiled their election platform, forecasting three years of balanced budgets coupled with big spending promises for affordable childcare and relief for commuters in the Lower Mainland.

The NDP expects to reverse a Liberal tax cut to the top two per cent of earners, as well as introduce a housing speculation tax and a one-per-cent increase to the corporate tax rate.

Draining $500 million from what the NDP call Premier Christy Clark’s liquefied natural gas “fantasy fund” will be used to eliminate tolls on two of the Lower Mainland’s busiest bridges over three years.

A speculation tax of two per cent is predicted to raise $200 million a year and apply to all property owners who don’t pay income tax in B.C.

In a statement, Liberal candidate Mike de Jong says there’s no way for the NDP to balance the budget, which he describes as reckless.

The NDP is hoping to upset B.C. Liberal hopes for a fifth straight election victory when voters head to the polls on May 9.