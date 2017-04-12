Toronto councillor receives hate mail on International Day of Pink, posts letter online

International Day of Pink is marked as a day to stand up against bullying, but one Toronto city councillor received mail which expressed the opposite message and contained homophobic and racist remarks.

Councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam said her staff opened a letter Wednesday and were disturbed by the contents of the letter.

“This piece of mail that was received by Canada Post was received by my staff and they were the ones who opened it. It [read] attention to our office,” Wong-Tam told Global News.

“The hate mail … is just too vile to actually repeat but it was extremely homophobic … and they also used very racist language.”

She said she immediately informed police, who are now investigating. Wong-Tam said this isn’t the first time she’s received hate mail.

“I have received hate mail and different kinds of hate correspondence as the only out member of LGBT community that sits on city council and the only woman of colour on city council,” she said.

“This is probably my fourth piece of hate mail from this particular individual because the hand writing is the same and the hate mail we received today is now in the hands of Toronto police.”

Here is last year's homophobic hate mail.

Same handwriting, different return address.#DayofPink pic.twitter.com/bcMS1lXOvy — Kristyn Wong-Tam (@kristynwongtam) April 12, 2017

Wong-Tam said she decided to post the letter on social media to show bullying still exists.

“On this particular day – which is the [Inter]national Day of Pink – where we are trying to raise awareness to counter bullying, to counter homophobia and transphobia, I thought it was important for me to share the message,” she said.

“These are things we live with as elected officials and nobody should have to live with them – especially in a country that is as diverse as Canada and Toronto being the most inclusive and diverse city in the world – I know we can do better.”