A sea of pink at Thames Valley schools to honour victims of bullying

The Thames Valley District School Board is joining students across Canada Wednesday to stand up against bullying by sporting pink.

Students and other community members are celebrating International Day of Pink, a movement that began over 10 years ago in Nova Scotia when a gay student was bullied for wearing a pink shirt to school.

Two students intervened to show support by wearing pink shirts the following day – a small act that kick-started a global movement.

James Todd, a TVDSB trustee, supports the student-led initiative with a zero-tolerance outlook toward bullying.

“Being an upstander… paying attention and naming bullying when you see it,” said Todd. “Bullying is made to be an unacceptable stance for people to take.”

The board is continuously looking for ways to increase sources and communication to combat difficult issues and celebrating International Pink Day every second week in April is one step, said Todd.

“There may be more or greater reports of bullying and that’s a good thing and now we’re finding out about how deep of a concern it really is.”

Todd encourages people to raise issues concerning bullying and act as upstanders when they see a hateful occurrence.