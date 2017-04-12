Commentary: Trump’s stupidity comes back to haunt him

Donald Trump’s stupid, immature, negative, and trivial comments about his own government and security agencies have come back to haunt him on the world stage.

Remember during the election campaign when Trump defended Russia more than he did his own allies or his own government officials?

Remember when he asked Russia to expose Hillary Clinton’s emails, indirectly inviting them to hack into American servers?

Trump has spent so much time discrediting the agencies that are designed to protect the United States that Russia is now using it against him.

Now that Trump has taken a stand against Syria for gassing their own citizens (and Russia for letting it happen), Russia is now questioning the intelligence he based his decision on.

And no wonder.

Trump has spent months making a mockery of the FBI and CIA, and now Putin is doing the same thing.

Putin says, “How we can believe anything those agencies say, if Trump doesn’t?”

And you can’t blame them.

By crying wolf through the entire campaign and continuing even after the election, Trump has blown his own credibility as a leader when it matters the most, during a crisis.

Further proof this man simply does not possess the intelligence needed to be anything more than a reality TV caricature of himself.

He certainly does not display the capacity needed to be president of the United States.

